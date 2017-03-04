Adele Nearly Plummets Off Stage After Tripping During Brisbane Concert — Watch Scary Video

Courtesy of Instagram @mumsadvice

OMG! Adele almost took a dive during her performance in Brisbane on March 4 that could have left her badly injured! Get the details on the singer’s scary near accident right here.

When it comes to dealing with concert fails, there is truly no one like Adele, 28. While performing at her first show in Brisbane on March 4, the “Hello” singer had a little mishap and narrowly missed plummeting off the stage! Adele was epically slaying her already classic hit while trying to run up some stairs in a dress that, well, wasn’t meant for any kind of serious activity. Adele nearly tripped on the train!

“I don’t know if you saw, but after you did your marvelous sing along to the ‘Hello’ chorus, I nearly tripped up those stairs!” the singer said as her gorgeous off the shoulder burgundy gown twinkled below the stage lights. “Did you see me? Oh my God!” Ever the optimist, and very fast to point out her own mistakes, Adele went on to explain exactly what had happened.

“I’ve never worn a dress like this. I’m basically celebrating Beauty and the Beast coming out… But I forgot to lift it up and tried to run up and nearly fell over. I’m sure you heard my dodgy note afterwards, I f*****g s**t myself,” the “Send My Love” singer said, making the crowd roar in laughter with her ability to poke fun at herself and move on from a stumble.

This isn’t the first time Adele has stopped to point out a mistake during a performance, with her famously cutting short her tribute to the late George Michael at the 2017 Grammy Awards so that she could start over again. We absolutely love how Adele lets her humanity shine through and owns her mistakes!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Adele’s epic comeback after her near fall? Give us all your thoughts below!

