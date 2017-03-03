Nicki Minaj: Drake & Lil Wayne Begging Her To Clap Back At Remy Ma With Diss Track

REX/Shutterstock

This is getting crazy! Remy Ma has been coming after Nicki Minaj non-stop. Nicki’s friends are urging her to strike back and you have to see what they’re saying!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is in the middle of an intense feud with Remy Ma. The 36 year-old rapper has released multiple diss tracks about Nicki and even made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. Nicki’s friends have reportedly been telling her it’s time to give Remy a taste of her own medicine. “Nicki’s being roasted like a chicken and all her friends are begging her to check Remy ASAP before she looses all credibility,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Remy keeps coming and since the new track dropped, Nicki’s phone has been blowing up,” the source said and Drake, 30, has allegedly even made her a pretty major offer. “Drake’s texting her back to back urging her to use any one of his studios to respond,” the insider said. Wow, that’s pretty nice of Drake! He’s not even the only who’s letting Nicki know what he’s thinking. Lil Wayne, 34, has reportedly even reached out to Nicki to tell her to get moving. “Tunechi even hit her up and was like ‘damn,’ telling her that she’s letting Remy get the best of her.”

The whole feud got going after Nicki released “Wait A Minute (Remix)” in 2016. Remy told Wendy Williams that “behind the scenes things” got Remy angry with Nicki who was apparently going around saying the track was going to “end Remy.” Ouch! Well now Remy has released not one, but two diss tracks about Nicki and even showed up at Wendy’s show dressed for a funeral. “My grandmother never told me to speak ill of the dead,” she said in reference to Nicki. Whoa!

