Bette Davis: 5 Things To Know About The Iconic Actress Susan Sarandon Plays In ‘Feud’

Everyone is talking about Joan Crawford and Bette Davis’ feud — but how much do you know about Bette Davis? Here’s a refresher!

Bette Davis was an Oscar winner & record setter.

She became famous for her ability to play unsympathetic, and sarcastic characters. She was the co-founder of the Hollywood Canteen, and the first female president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She won the Oscar for Best Actress twice, and was the first person — yes, not just woman — to land ten Academy Award nominations for acting.

She was married four times.

In 1932, she married Harmon Oscar Nelson, who was harassed by the press for making just a tenth of the money Bette made; they divorced in 1938 after he claimed she was having an affair. In 1940, she married an innkeeper, Arthur Farnsworth, but just three years later he collapsed and died, leaving her distraught. She married again in 1948, this time artist William Grant Sherry, but they were estranged within a year. In 1950, they divorced and only 25 days later, she married Gary Merrill. However, as her career went downhill, her marriage did as well, and they divorced in 1960.

She had three children.

Bette had multiple abortions during her first marriage, but did give birth to a girl, Barbara (B.D.) with William — she was later adopted by Gary. Together, they also adopted a baby girl named Margot, and a boy named Michael. B.D. wrote two books both based on Bette, My Mother’s Keeper and Narrow Is the Way, which identified Bette as an alcoholic.

Bette & Joan Crawford’s feud was something everyone spoke about.

In 1945, Bette turned down a role in Mildred Pierce — later Joan Crawford won an Oscar for it. In 1947, she was chosen for a role in Possessed, but was pregnant at the time so Joan stepped in — she was nominated for an Oscar. However, their feud really grew when making Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? where they “detested” each other on set. After the film wrapped they went into full on war mode.

She passed away from breast cancer.

In 1983, she underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed. She suffered four strokes in the next two weeks but after much physical therapy did partially recover from the paralysis it caused. However, there are reports she continued to smoke 100 cigarettes a day. In 1989, she learned her cancer returned after collapsing at the American Cinema Awards. In October of that year, she passed away at age 81.

