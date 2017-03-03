Portland Timbers Vs. Minnesota United Live Stream: Watch The MLS Season Kick Off

Rex/Shutterstock

Goooooooooooooaaaaaal! Major League Soccer is back, and the new season kicks off on March 3 with an epic match between the veteran Portland Timbers and the rookie Minnesota United. It’ll be an exciting match that no sports fan should miss!

There was a time when the Portland Timbers were the new guys, as they joined Major League Soccer in 2011 as an expansion team. Now, on March 3, they’ll face the latest squad of rookies, Minnesota United, to officially start the 2017 MLS season. Will the veterans show the young guns how it’s done, or will Minnesota kick off their MLS debut with a win? The game is set for 9:30 PM ET, so tune in to see what happens.

Portland may start this season on a good note, as they’re playing from the team’s home ground of Providence Park. All of the Timbers’ wins in the 2016 season came at home, according to Goal.com, as they failed to secure the W while on the road. They ended the season with a dismal 0-11-6 away record and while it’s always “home, sweet home,” they better learn how to win outside of Oregon.

Portland lost a handful of veterans during the off-season, as Jack Jewsbury, 35, Ned Grabavoy, 33, and Nat Borchers, 35, said good-bye. The team also did some housecleaning, sending Chris Klute, 26, Steven Taylor, 31, and Lucas Melano, 24, to other teams. With the addition of Sebastian Blanco, 28, and David Guzman, 27, the Timbers are hoping to make a run for their second MLS Cup.

While Minnesota are new to the MSL, they’re not actually “rookies.” The Loons are actually a transfer from the North American Soccer League. They’re actually the sixth NASL team to jump up to the MLS. The Orlando City SC, Montreal Impact, Vancouver Whitecaps all switched over, as did 2016 MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders. Another former NASL team? The Portland Timbers.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited for the new MLS season? Do you think Minnesota will do great things this season? Will Portland actually win an away game?

