Kids Watch In Horror As Undocumented Dad’s Taken By ICE At Their School: Watch

Wow, this is absolutely heart-wrenching! After living in the U.S. for over 20 years, an undocumented man was taken away from his family while dropping his daughters off at school. And as their father’s handcuffed, the young girls can be heard bawling in the background! Watch the super emotional clip here and prepare yourselves.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, 48, away from his screaming daughter on Feb. 28 for being an undocumented immigrant. The father-of-four has lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years and all of his children are U.S.-born. At the time of the incident, Romulo was dropping his daughters off at school, which is something he reportedly does every morning. He and his wife had already dropped off their 12-year-old daughter and were headed to drop off 13-year-old Fatima Avelica next.

As the dramatic event unfolded, Fatima pulled out her phone and began recording what was happening. “My dad dropped off my first sister and then when he turned around, they turned on their light,” said Jocelyn, 19, a daughter who was not present. “My dad was really scared. He didn’t want to pull over, but he did. As soon as he did, one car went in front of his truck and one in back of his truck. They took him out and they arrested him. My little sister was still in the car, she’s 13. My mom was also there.”

URGENT CALL TO ACTION: Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez (A 095 776 645), a 48-year-old father of four USC children, has… https://t.co/V0bixkWo0x — Immigrant Youth (@Immigrantpower) February 28, 2017

The ICE officials who took Romulo wore police jackets and placed him in an unmarked vehicle while his daughter and wife could be heard loudly crying from inside the car. Romulo was taken to a nearby detention center, according to the New York Daily News, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials reportedly informed his family members that he was set to be deported the very same evening.

“It’s really hard what we’re going through,” daughter Brenda told ABC News. “I never thought we’d actually go through something like this. It’s terrible to feel and see your family being broken apart.” But as terrible as everything has been, the family was granted a “small victory” as a temporary stay was placed on Romulo’s deportation order after NDLON put pressure on ICE officials.

“If we allow this as a community to continue, then we create an environment where children are afraid to go to school, parents are afraid to drop their children off at school, and people are living in a culture of fear,” Emi MacLean, an attorney with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) told LAist.

The girls’ father had a nearly decade-old DUI conviction and an incident 20 years ago where the father said he bought a car with an incorrect registration sticker, unbeknownst to him. Both were reasons given for the deportation. Now the family just has to sit and wait to see if Romulo will be officially deported from his home.

