Tyrese Gibson & New Bride Samantha Ready To Have ‘Children Soon’ After Surprise Wedding

Tyrese Gibson & his beautiful bride Samantha Lee may have only tied the knot a few weeks ago, but already the adorable pair have babies on the brain! In fact, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that since their nuptials, the newlyweds ‘have not left the bedroom!’ Seems like we may be getting a baby Gibson sooner than we expected!

Tyrese Gibson, 38, and his new wife Samantha Lee seem to be LOVING married life since saying “I do” on Feb. 14. But while for now they’re just enjoying the company of one another, they’re apparently MORE than willing to welcome a third addition into their family. And we’re hearing that a little one may come earlier rather than later!

“Tyrese and Samantha Lee have not left the bedroom since getting married last month,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have unbelievable chemistry together and he finds her intelligence the sexiest thing about his gorgeous new bride. She is eager to start a family with him and he is all for it too so they hope to have children soon!” Aw! How sweet is that? The two certainly seem to be head-over-heels for each other, and we would love to see Samantha get pregnant so that they can grow their love even more.

Tyrese revealed to fans on Feb. 28 that he had married his “queen” in a secret ceremony that took place on Valentine’s Day last month. And the announcement definitely came as a shock as no one knew anything about his beautiful bride at the time. Since his initial reveal though, it has been discovered that Samantha truly is a diamond in the rough.

For example, Tyrese has called her his own Amal Clooney because she, like Amal, has plenty of degrees and money of her own. But if that’s not cute enough, Tyrese shared a video of the couple from their romantic wedding that shows the two walking on the beach at sunset. In the post, he wrote that Samantha was his “black queen.” Hopefully they’ll add to their family soon and have a whole bunch of little princes and princesses running around too!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Tyrese and Samantha will get pregnant by the end of the year? Were you surprised to find out Tyrese had secretly gotten married?

