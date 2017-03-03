T.I. & Tiny Back Together? He’s ‘Manning Up’ & ‘Taking Charge’ In Reconciliation

REX/Shutterstock

T.I. isn’t messing around anymore! He’s pulling out all of the stops to win back Tiny and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned exactly what he’s doing! The rapper wants to be her ‘rock again,’ and he’s showing her a whole different side of him! Tiny may be shocked after his master plan takes off…

T.I., 36, and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, may be back on track… at least that’s what he’s hoping for anyway! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that “T.I.’s taking charge, manning up and telling Tiny that he wants to be her rock again, just like old times.” OMG! After the pair spent Valentine’s Day together, it seems like T.I.’s plan may be exactly what they need to repair their relationship!

T.I. is ready to cater to Tiny while she tries to make her big music comeback with her former R&B, 90’s girl group, Xscape. The members announced that they were getting back together, two decades after calling it quits on March 2. “Tiny’s working on a huge comeback with Xscape and T.I. doesn’t want to get in the way of her doing that,” our source said. “He knows how much that means to her and is telling her that she doesn’t have to worry about a thing!” WOW!

In fact, T.I.’s planning on taking care of the kids, their home, and Tiny while she works on her new music. “He’s reassured her that he’s going to take care of her and love her while she’s busy at work.” T.I., look at you!

We’re glad T.I.’s about to step up to the plate to save his marriage, because although he and Tiny spent Valentine’s day together… at Chick-Fil-A… he’s seemingly been acting out. The rapper was spotted on a little shopping outing on March 2 with an unidentified brunette. T.I. and the mystery woman looked pretty happy in the photos, which you can see right here, and we’re hoping it was just a friendly encounter.

Things are a bit confusing right now because although T.I. and Tiny’s marriage is on the rocks, another report claims that they’re set for another season of their Vhl show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle! There was rumblings that the show was going to be given the axe. However, when their relationship drama started to grab the attention of the public, it allegedly fueled a sixth season from the network. So, IF this is true, was the couple’s V-day outing just for the cameras? One thing is for sure, T.I. and Tiny always keep up us guessing!

Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. after six and a half years of marriage, back in Dec. 2016. The pair have three children together — sons, Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and a daughter, Heiress Diana, who turns 1 at the end of March.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will get back together? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.