The Weeknd Dances With Hot Girls In His Video For The Justin Bieber Diss Track ‘Some Way’

Go get it! The Weeknd is having the time of his life dancing along with a bevy of hot models in the just released video for his Justin Bieber diss track ‘Some Way.’ We’ve got the vid for you, right here!

Oh man! The Weekend pure fire in his new video for “Some Way,” and the looks he gives the camera are absolutely searing as he taunts Justin Bieber that Selena Gomez is his girl now. The 27-year-old and pal Nav, 26, dropped the song back on Feb. 15 and now we finally have the video to accompany it. He features a bunch of stunning models dancing around and posing, but Selly doesn’t have to worry that her man getting too close to the gorgeous ladies, as they’re just pretty window dressing.

When The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — sings the lines, “Think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy,” he is looking straight into the camera the whole time with a sly look on his face. It’s almost like he’s singing the lyrics directly at Justin, jeering about how Selena is his lady now and how he totally satisfies her more that the Biebs.

Abel and Nav dropped the track right after Justin had been binge dissing the “I Feel It Coming” singer after he and Selena proved their romance was heading towards love. The Biebs called The Weeknd’s music “whack” and even taunted him in an Instagram video. A pal asked what his favorite song was he sarcastically claimed it was Abel’s hit “Starboy” before breaking into mean laughter along with his crew. Selena and The Weeknd responded to his childish jabs dropping diss tracks at Justin, first with “Some Way” then Selena released “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo. Music is always the best revenge!

