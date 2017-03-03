‘Vampire Diaries’: Former EP Marcos Siega On Casting Stefan & Damon — ‘We Got Really Lucky’

There are only two episodes of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ left, and HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to the show’s former EP Marcos Siega, who directed the pilot, about the audition process for casting Stefan and Damon! He reveals the moment he cast Ian Somerhalder, auditions with Nina Dobrev, and more!

“I was working, unfortunately, when they were shooting the finale,” Marcos Siega told HollywoodLife.com. “I’m still in touch with the entire original cast. When you start something like that you stay close. I stayed for the first season and then moved on. I have great memories.”

He continued: “From casting the pilot, I remember doing auditions in my home with Nina [Dobrev] and, God, there were so many Stefans and Damons. I would drag Nina too and they would come to my house and we would read with these guys and then we did screen tests. We went and shot a screen test on the set of Nip/Tuck with Nina and two different Stefans and Damons who didn’t get the part. And then when Ian Somerhalder read, he was just so Damon. I mean, you know that now but it’s funny when the first time someone comes in and does something and it clicks and you go, ‘That’s it. Nobody is going to do that better. He kind of is Damon.’ And that’s it. Stefan was a little harder. I think we got really lucky with Paul [Wesley]. He embodied the right amount of mystery and darkness and I don’t know it’s one of those things you hope for.”

It’s impossible to think of Stefan and Damon as anyone other than Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder. After 8 seasons, they’ve truly found a place in the hearts of all TVD fans. So that’s why it’s going to be tough to say goodbye! (But they’ll always be the Salvatore brothers.)

Nina Dobrev left the series at the end of season 6, but will return for the series finale as Elena Gilbert and likely as her evil alter ego Katherine Pierce. The Vampire Diaries series finale will at March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Plus, make sure you tune in to Time After Time, Marcos’ new series with TVD creator Kevin Williamson! The show premieres March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think The Vampire Diaries will end? Let us know!