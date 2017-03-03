Ryan Murphy’s ‘Personal Relationship’ With Bette Davis Got Susan Sarandon To Do ‘Feud’

Image Courtesy of FX

Once upon a time, Susan Sarandon turned down the role of Bette Davis in a film Ryan Murphy pitched to her — but now, she’s all about it, starring as the iconic actress in ‘Feud.’ So, how’d she get there?

Susan Sarandon wasn’t sold on the story of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford being a film — TV just worked better. So, that was part of the reason she signed on to FEUD.

“In eight hours, you can look into the contrast of how all that happened and you can see how their styles conflicted and how they slept with the same guy,” Susan, 70, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the premiere of FEUD: Bette & Joan. “There were a lot of reasons why things could have gone badly, but it was definitely part of the strategy of those trying to control these very headstrong women.”

She went on to explain the history we’ll see with the women and Jack Warner, and much more of the drama we’ll see, including how “difficult” she will be — something that also plays out better across eight one-hour episodes. However, she also knew she could completely trust Ryan Murphy — she didn’t even read all the scripts before signing on. That helped her decide on the project.

“In eight hours, you can have all these other superficial buddy clichés and b-chy little one liners. And I didn’t even see the scripts, I didn’t know exactly where it was going,” she said. “Ryan had a personal relationship with Bette; he wrote to her as a child and she wrote back and he did one of her last possible interviews, and so I knew he was very enthusiastic. I talked to Jess [Lange] about it, and she said at least he will care, so that is a good thing. Because we didn’t see all the scripts, so I felt that it was time to get out of my comfort zone and this was a pretty good way to put Bette to rest.”

HollywoodLifers, will you watch Feud? It premieres on Sunday, March 5 at 10PM ET on FX.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.