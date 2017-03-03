Image Courtesy of VH1

Has time healed all wounds? Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez come face to face for the very first time in six months, in an emotional teaser clip from the upcoming season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE video of their meetup!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans have heard all about the baby drama between Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, however there may be hope for a reconciliation! The proud parents finally meet face to face after spending six months apart, in an emotional teaser clip from the sixth season obtained by HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. On the premiere episode, Joseline feels extremely conflicted as she prepares to see Stevie, but attempts to stay strong and put on a brave face. She begins, “I’m been trying to stay so positive for the sake of my daughter.”

She continues, “I love my daughter more than I thought would be possible. I never thought that I would be going through a pregnancy without my baby daddy. Stevie’s done a lot of crazy things, but denying his baby has really got to be the worst thing that Stevie’s done to me. I made it through the last six months the best that I could with my friends and my family, if it wasn’t for [them], I don’t know where I’d be at.” Joseline even reveals that Stevie tried to make amends, and she eventually agreed to meet with him for the sake of co-parenting their baby girl Bonnie Bella.

“Stevie reached out to me saying that he finally wanted to speak with me after he’s been hiding like a little b*tch,” Joseline says, showing off her feisty Puerto Rican Princess side. “I didn’t know whether to laugh or to cry. But right now, is the time for us to sit down and have a grown up conversation.” The two have been through a lot together over the years, including cheating accusations, drug and alcohol claims. However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel!

Stevie also voices his thoughts on their nostalgic meetup in the teaser clip, saying, “I havent seen Joseline since the first time she told me she was pregnant. We both was so angry at each other, and I thought she’d say anything to get back at me. But I knew I couldn’t avoid dealing with this forever, so it’s time to face the music.” Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s season six will premiere March 6 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1. We’ll definitely be tuning in for the latest scoop on all the stars!

