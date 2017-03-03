Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Can’t Stand Being Apart — ‘Every Day Is Torture’

FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock

Poor Selena Gomez and The Weeknd! Now that the lovebirds are on opposite sides of the globe, they are finding it difficult to cope. In fact, every day apart ‘is like torture’ for them, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read on for all the details!

It’s only been 48 hours since Selena Gomez, 24, left The Weeknd‘s side in Paris to fly to Dallas, Texas, but for the famous couple it already feels like an eternity! “Selena and The Weeknd can’t stand to be apart from each other, even day is like torture for them,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have already talked about moving in together once The Weeknd’s world tour ends.” That won’t be too long considering the 27-year-old’s tour wraps up in Canada at the end of May.

Fortunately, the twosome got to spend some romantic and quality time together in Paris without having an awkward run-in with the The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid, 20. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, “She (Selena) is so relieved that she didn’t cross paths with her, even though The Weeknd kept reassuring her that even if they did see Bella, it wouldn’t be a problem.” Yikes! It definitely would have been weird!

In addition to taking in the beautiful sites of Europe, Selena and her beau teamed up on some new music. The couple took some time to “finish up the tracks they have been working on together,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena hopes at least one of the few songs they have been working on together will be ready for release within the next two months. Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon,” the insider explained. How exciting!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised that Selena and The Weeknd are already talking about moving in together? Do YOU think it’s too soon?

