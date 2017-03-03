Courtesy of Instagram

There’s no doubt Rob Kardashian is a dedicated dad who loves his newborn daughter Dream, but as much as he adores her, apparently it’s not safe for him to be around her alone! In fact, a shocking new report claims that the star is NEVER with Dream by himself. Why? Because he can barely care of himself — let alone a baby!

Since Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, called off their engagement last month, Rob has apparently been a total “mess.” SO much so that he can’t even be trusted to spend time with their baby girl Dream Kardashian, 3 months, alone! Apparently Rob’s fam is “very concerned” about the reality star’s health as well, and don’t think he can properly take care of himself, according to People magazine.

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” the mag’s Kardashian source reportedly dished. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself.” Yikes! But that’s not even the scariest part — apparently Rob’s family’s concerns are totally justified. After all, the reality star has struggled with depression and weight gain in recent years and is still “very unhealthy — both physically and emotionally.”

“He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise,” the insider continued, adding that Rob also isn’t taking the appropriate measures to manage his type 2 diabetes, which can be fatal. Don’t forget, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was hospitalized in December 2015, which is when he was diagnosed with the chronic condition. Then a year later in December 2016, he was hospitalized yet again for diabetes-related symptoms. And apparently there are still “many concerns” about his diabetes struggle.

“He has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna,” the source said. “As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check. Rob’s family hasn’t been able to get through to him and get him to change. Without Chyna in his life, things are not going well for Rob.” Well we certainly hope Rob can get the help he needs!

Either way though, one thing is clear — he has immense love for his baby girl. Just earlier this week the reality star posted a loving tribute to his daughter, revealing how hard it is to say goodbye to her at the end of their visits. “Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can’t get enough of this girl,” Rob wrote on Instagram. “I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream.”

