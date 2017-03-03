Rihanna Channels The Statue Of Liberty With Wild Green Hair For ‘PAPER’

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Paper Magazine

Lady Liberty? No, it’s Rihanna! Bad Gal RiRi rocked some unique hairstyles for the newest issue of ‘PAPER’ magazine, including green spikes and a long, lavender ponytail! See pics below!

The March 2017 issue of PAPER magazine has the theme, #BreakTheRules, so it’s no wonder they choose Rihanna as their cover girl.

She’s always breaking the rules and doing her own thing, and she pulls it off! Yusef was, of course, the man behind these futuristic and cool hairstyles. In the mag, RiRi rocked bright green, spiked hair, as well as a waist-length purple pony. She also rocks a dark green wig with bangs, and an orange pony.

Rihanna first appeared on PAPER back in 2007. So 10 years later, this cover was shot in a New York City convenience store, specifically Alphabet City Deli & Grill at 54 Avenue C.

Stylist Shannon Stokes said: “We thought it would be interesting to put a superstar like Rih in such an everyday surrounding. [Stylist Farren Fucci] added the ‘future’ angle to give it a twist, so it became a challenge to envision what a girl who worked there might look like.”

Rihanna wore Acne Studios, Bally, Chanel, Dior, Maison Margiela, Marni, Marques Almeida, Off White, and Proenza Schouler in the shoot.

One of the outfits was actually this Christian Dior dress that Nina Dobrev, Bella Hadid and Dianna Agron have all recently worn! Hot item!

Her far-out makeup was done by Isamaya Ffrench using Tom Ford beauty products.

See all of her gorgeous makeup looks and wild hairstyles in the gallery attached above!

