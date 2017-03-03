Rihanna’s Dark Lips & Teal Nails At Dior Fashion Show — How To

REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna took goth glamour to the next level at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris on March 3. Get the details on her beauty look below!

Rihanna looked trendy and perfect at the Dior Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

She rocked her long, highlighted hair in a ponytail underneath a leather black beret. Her eyes were covered with shades, so we didn’t get to see her eye makeup. However, we saw her glowing skin underneath. Plus, her lips were super dark and dramatic — so sexy!

To get a similar look, I love Laura Geller’s Fifty Kisses Lip Locking Liquid Color in Makeout Merlot. It’s a stunning deep burgundy shade that is the perfect matte! It seriously stays put!

Dark lips are very cool and trendy, even as we go into the warmer spring months.

She also wore some super cool chokers and earrings — we’re obsessed with this fashion and beauty look from head to toe.

As for her nails, she went dramatic with long, teal tips in a coffin shape. Of course, her nails were accessorized with tons of rings and bracelets as well!

Rihanna is always reinventing herself and her looks. In October 2015, at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, she rocked a girly, romantic look. Her hair was in a curled updo and her makeup was light and fresh. Her lips were a pretty pink and her brows were bold and defined. Stunning!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Rihanna’s makeup at the Dior Fashion Show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.