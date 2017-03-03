Remy Ma Wears All Black To Slam Nicki Minaj: I Won’t ‘Speak Ill Of The Dead’

What round is this?! Remy Ma just took ANOTHER shot at Nicki Minaj in their nasty feud when she appeared on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on March 3! She purposely wore all black funeral attire to point out that Nicki was ‘dead.’ You have to watch the scathing moment, right here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, can not be happy right now! Remy Ma, 36, just dissed her on national TV when she insinuated that Nicki was “dead” — presumably from Remy’s countless disses — when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show with her biggest fan, Fat Joe, 46, on March 3.

Remy Ma on Wendy Williams today. "My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead." DEAD💀💀💀💀💀💀💀⚰️💐 pic.twitter.com/PWxUC2CWJY — $C: j_boywonder (@jboywonder) March 3, 2017

Let us remind you that Remy was only on the show to speak out about her feud with Nicki, oh and to promote her new music too. So, when Wendy asked Remy why she was “dressed for a funeral” Remy replied, “My grandmother never told me to speak ill of the dead,” aka, Nicki. OUCH. The entire crowd roared with a loud, “ooohhhhh,” like it was a high school hallway diss, and Remy knew she got the last word in.

Before Remy threw down the harsh diss to end her interview, she made it seem like she had cooled down. She claimed that she didn’t want any problems with anyone, and that this was about Nicki trying to take her down “behind the scenes.” Now, we’re not saying Remy played the victim, but she did admit, “When you’re tryna stop my bag, when you’re tryna stop me from taking care of my children; I have a problem with that… You’re [Nicki] so up and you’re so on top of everybody, and you’re better than everybody; Why are you so worried about me? Like I just came home from prison, I don’t want no problems with nobody.” Hmm…

This whole feud between Nicki and Remy was rumored to have started back in 2016 when Nicki dropped a track titled, “Wait a Minute (Remix)”. Fans thought it was a diss to Remy, when Nicki claimed to be better than someone on the song. Well, Remy seemed to clear those rumors up when she basically admitted that beef really did come of the track, but not because of the lyrics.

Remy told Wendy that it was the “behind the scenes things” that no one ever knew about that got her blood boiling. Remy claimed that behind the scenes, Nicki was promoting that the track [“Wait a Minute”] was going to “end Remy.” She also accused Nicki of trying to keep her from red carpets and so much more. You can get the scoop on the harsh accusations, right here.

While their drama remained under wraps, things blew up recently when Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane, 37, on Feb, 25, titled, “Make Love”. Nicki didn’t name any names, but fans speculated that it was all about Remy.

At that point, Remy was ready to respond. She took things to another level when she dropped a scathing 7-minute track, titled, “shETHER”. The song contained wild allegations, where she accused Nicki of getting butt injections, sleeping with Trey Songz, 32, using a ghostwriter and more. The cover art for the song even included a broken and bloody barbie with a pink wig; obviously a shot at Nicki. Although Nicki didn’t respond, Remy dropped ANOTHER diss track, days later, on March 2. Yikes!

