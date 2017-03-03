REX Shutterstock

Natalie Portman has given birth to her second child with husband, Benjamin Millepied! And yes, she has confirmed she DID give birth before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman, 35, didn’t attend the Oscars on Feb. 26 and now we know why! After all, the actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied, 39, welcomed a sweet baby girl into the world on February 22, according to E! Online. This marks the birth of the pair’s second child together, making their son Aleph, 5, a big brother. Talk about an exciting time!

The baby girl is named, Amalia Millepied, and was born four days before the Oscars. As you might remember, the nominated actress released a statement the day before the big awards, February 25, to reveal she wouldn’t be attending due to her “pregnancy.” Now we know that she had actually already given birth and instead decided to spend her time with her newborn baby girl. So sweet!

Natalie unofficially announced her second pregnancy by showing up to the Venice Film Festival in September rocking an unmistakable baby bump. The star looked stunning in a floor-sweeping Dior gown in a light blush color compete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a statement cape. There’s no question pregnancy looked fantastic on the Jackie actress!

“I think being a mother made me realize how maternal the role of director is,” Natalie told New York Times magazine T back in July. “It made me much calmer under stress because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows and you can make everything OK again. And things get bad and stressful easily on films.”

Looks like Natalie will need to use that skill again now that she has TWO little ones under one roof! Congrats again to the actress and her beau, we could not be happier for their sweet family.

