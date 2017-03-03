Spoiler alert! ‘Logan’ hit theaters on March 3 and the movie features one jaw-dropping death. The shocking demise is one that will leave you in a puddle of your own tears. Find out what happened now, if you dare!

Professor X (Patrick Stewart) dies in Logan. It is an absolutely devastating death. Logan’s (Hugh Jackman) clone, which was created by Transigen, kills him, but Professor X doesn’t know that at first. Thankfully, Logan is able to get to Professor X in time to tell his beloved friend that he didn’t actually betray him.

If you’ll recall, this isn’t the first time Professor X has died in an X-Men movie. He was killed by Jean Grey’s alternate personality in X-Men: The Last Stand. Everyone likes to pretend that movie never happened, so it’s no surprised Professor X showed up in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Patrick has revealed that this will be his final appearance as Professor Xavier. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said he told Hugh that he’s “done too” because Logan is so good. “As I sat there I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie,” he said. “So, I told [Hugh] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over.’”

Hugh also confirmed that Logan is his ninth and final run as Wolverine. What a way to go out for them both! Logan also stars Boyd Holbrook, Richard E. Grant, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, and Eriq La Salle.

