Lira Galore: The Sexiest & Most Jaw-Dropping Instagram Photos Of Rick Ross’ Ex

Courtesy of Instagram

Lira Galore — the ex-fiancée of rapper, Rick Ross — was allegedly caught in a scandalous sex tape with former Timberwolves player, Lance Stephenson on March 2! After allegedly seeing her stunning curves in the R-rated tape, everyone’s obsessed with Lira! Now, you have to see her sexiest Instagram photos!

Lira Galore, 23, [aka, Lira Mercer] has been the talk of the internet since she was allegedly caught in a reported sex tape scandal on March 2! After seeing her insane curves and stunning features, internet goers want to know where they can see more of the model! So, while we don’t condone or advertise any alleged sex tapes, we’ve rounded up her hottest Instagram photos!

Lira, a “model, actress and influencer,” according to her Instagram page, is no stranger to the camera lens. Her page is filled with racy, sultry photos, where she puts her assets on full display. The curvaceous model has even taken to Instagram to remind her followers and any haters that curvy women can be models too, and not just on the photo-sharing site.

Why you walkin like that 🤔 A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:22am PST

The ex-fiancée of Rick Ross, 41, was reportedly the star of a scandalous, sex rendezvous with former NBA star, Lance Stephenson, 26. The internet has been buzzing about the reported tape, however, Lira nor Lance have yet to speak out about their alleged appearances in the act. Internet goers claim that the two people in the tape happen to look just like Lira and Lance… but you can be the judge of that.

There are a few mysteries about the tape. IF it was Lira and Lance in the explicit footage, it is unclear when it all went down. So, again, IF it was Lira, could this have been when she was engaged to Ricky Rosé back in 2015? It’ll be pretty interesting if she or her rapper ex speaks out about the rumored sex tape, that’s for sure.

Lira has also been linked to Drake, 30, in 2014, and she’s been known to party with Justin Bieber, 23. The model also dated Houston Rockets star guard Patrick Beverley, 28 in 2014. Rick Ross reportedly ended his engagement to Lira in Nov. 2015, after slipping an 11 carat ring, $350,000 diamond ring on her finger just two months prior. Yikes.

HollywoodLifers, how gorgeous is Lira?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.