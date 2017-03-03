Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Getting Married?: They’re More In Love Than Ever

REX/Shutterstock

Solid as a rock! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are more in love than they’ve ever been, so does that mean they’re finally going to tie the knot? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if a wedding and a baby are on the way for the couple.

Cuties! Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth‘s relationship is the best it’s ever been, and he couldn’t be happier with the respect that she’s showing their romance during their second go-around. “Liam loves Miley even more right now because she hasn’t really blasted their relationship through media. She doesn’t always want to be seen with him in pictures and out at restaurants like she did the first time they dated. He really likes that she is taking the relationship seriously and not treating it like a game,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As far as when they’re going to finally tie the knot, our insiders says “They would like to be married and have children someday, but not thinking about doing it this year.” Ah they’re young, they’ve got plenty of time to have a wedding and babies. Their careers are both red-hot right now, and the couple is parents to so many of Miley’s pooches — and Liam’s dog Dora — that they’ve got plenty of love in their lives already.

Happy valentines 🌹 A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Miley has been super selective when she shares any details about her beau on social media. Not that she doesn’t post constantly to her Instagram, but she keeps her relationship with Liam way more on the down low than she used to. Even when she does share photos she makes sure they are respectful of his privacy. The Voice judge shared a cute pic of her surfing sweetie on a beach in his wetsuit holding his board and looking out at the ocean Mar. 1, but his face was turned away from the camera. If anything this time around, Liam has more open with sharing their romance, as he posted the cutest selfie with his sweetie Feb. 14, wishing her a Happy Valentine’s Day.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam are in it for the long haul this time?

