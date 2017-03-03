FameFlynet

Who’s your new guy Kourtney Kardashian? The reality star was spotted having a romantic dinner with a sexy mystery man Mar. 2. and we’ve got the pics of their date, right here!

Ooh it looks like Kourtney Kardashian could finally be moving on from both Scott Disick, 33, and Justin Bieber, 23. The gorgeous brunette was spotted having dinner with a hot new mystery man in West Hollywood, and from photos she seems totally smitten. Kourt dressed down for the big night out in a white t-shirt, cropped jacket and skin-tight black leather pants while her long hair cascaded down to her waist. Her date kept things casual as well in a grey hoodie and jeans.

The 37-year-old looked like she had a blast, showing off a big smile and laughing as she walked her man back to his luxury ride. She went home separately in her own car, so whatever is going on between them hasn’t become too serious yet. She’s finally single and ready to mingle as she and Justin are no longer each other’s booty calls, even though the two partied Feb. 25 at Hollywood’s The Peppermint Club before moving on to Delilah in West Hollywood with a group of friends.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Justin and Kourtney are friendly, but not currently friends with benefits. They basically have an agreement with each other that when stuff goes haywire and drama shows up in their lives, they will be seen together to change the narrative. So when we see Scott do something or any other news is out there that goes against Justin or Kourtney, they will get together to let people talk about them — it is their way of controlling their news.” Now that Kourt has a sexy mystery man on her hands, she’s telling us Justin WHO?

HollywoodLifers, what do do you think of Kourtney’s new mystery man? Are you glad she’s out and about with someone other than Scott or Justin?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.