Khloe Kardashian Cuts Off 6 Inches Of Hair — See New ‘Mid-Length’ Makeover

Khloe got a new hair makeover! Her new, long bob is sexy and chic and her hairstylist is breaking down the exact style below! Copy her look here!

Khloe Kardashian showed off her new hair on Instagram on March 2, thanks to her hairstylist Justine Marjan.

She cut about 6 or 8 inches off her very long extensions, so now she has a pretty, just-under-the-shoulder length ‘do! We love this length on Khloe — she looks better than ever!

Justine styled Khloe’s hair in gorgeous waves and broke down the exact hair how to on her Insta Stories:

“Step 1: Prep damp hair with Tresemme Beauty Full mousse then blow dry with a ghd blow dryer and Rain cry beauty ceramic round brush.

Step 2: Attach Rapunzel of Sweden clip in extensions for added fullness.

Step 3: Alternate directions with the ghd 1 inch classic curl iron mid-way through the strand on small sections of hair.

Step 4: Spray Tresemme Dry Shampoo and The Ouai Texturizing Hairspray throughout.

Step 5: Apply a small amount of Fat Boy Hair Sea Salt pomade through the ends.

Step 6: Finish by spraying Tresemme Tres Two Hairspray for hold and gentle brushing down flyaways with a toothbrush.”

Pretty easy, dolls! And we love that Justine used Tresemme, which is totally affordable and available at drugstores everywhere.

Khloe’s stunning makeup was done by Hrush Achemyan. It focused on a peach smokey eye, long lashes and plump, pink lips covered in gloss. Sooo pretty!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Khloe Kardashian’s mid length hair makeover?

