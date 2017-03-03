Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Matching Coordinated Tracksuits Out To Dinner

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid have been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm & these supermodel BFFs headed out to eat on March 3rd in matching outfits! The gorgeous duo both rocked coordinating tracksuits & we can’t decide who wore it better. What do you think? VOTE.

Kendall sat in the front row at the Off-White Fall 2017 fashion show during PFW, as she watched her BFF, Bella, strut on the runway. Kendall opted to wear high-waisted red leather, wide-leg track pants with white stripes down the side. She paired the drawstring pants with a skin-tight high neck red t-shirt that said ‘OFF’ at the top, and threw on a long red double breasted blazer on top of the whole look. Kendall accessorized with huge AREA NYC Swarovski Crystal Square Hoops earrings and a pair of white leather booties.

After Bella strutted down the catwalk at the fashion show, she changed into a royal blue tracksuit. The satin set featured high-waisted blue button breakaway pants with white stripes down the sides. She paired the wide pants with a cropped zip-up with a big bedazzled hoop zipper and gray stripes around the waist and arms. Bella topped her look off with simple black ankle-strap sandals.

We love both of these girls so much and their tracksuits were equally as stylish, so it’s hard for us to decide who wore the tracksuit better! What do you think? VOTE.

