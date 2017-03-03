Julianne Hough’s Bachelorette Party Is Epic With Beach Life, Nina Dobrev & More — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Snapchat

Time to party! Julianne Hough is throwing an amazing bachelorette party wit her besties including Nina Dobrev and you have to see their wild pictures!

Let the wedding festivities begin! Julianne Hough, 28, has been engaged to Brooks Laich, 33, since August 2015 and the bride-to-be is finally kicking off the party leading up to her nuptials. The Dancing With The Stars judge started off her bachelorette party with none other than her best friend Nina Dobrev, 28. The ladies are living it Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to sources from E! News.

The girls immediately got the party started with a bang, according to some Snapchats featuring what looked like shots of tequila and lime slices. Julianne looked like she was having a ball in her white bikini and adorable bridal veil as she enjoyed the Mexican sun. The girls got creative with some hilarious and cute hashtags for the occasion like #julesBEACHelorette and #TheFinalHoughrrah. Love it!

Julianne and Brooks have been taking the wedding planning process little-by-little. “We kind of started to plan and we’re like, eh! Let’s just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already. So we’re just picking up little tidbits here and there but not really focusing on it too hardcore,” she told E! News at the Emmys back in September. It certainly looks like they’re getting the festivities started and hopefully the wedding is not too far behind!

Brooks popped the questions back in 2015 with a stunning Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring. “Brooks called Lorraine because he wanted to find the most perfect diamond that was truly beautiful and shine so bright — just like Julianne,” a source told PEOPLE. How precious is that? “Brooks and Lorraine worked together for months to find a ring that reflected Julianne’s grace and elegance. It’s very clean, very elegant, very beautiful and the diamond is the highest quality. It just shines gorgeous,” the source said.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Julianne’s Bachelorette party? Sound off in the comments below!

