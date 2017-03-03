Joy-Anna Duggar Engaged: 19 Year-Old ‘So Excited’ To Tie The Knot With Austin Forsyth

Courtesy of TLC

Another Duggar will be saying ‘I do’ soon! Joy-Anna Duggar is officially engaged to her boyfriend Austin Forsyth after less than 4 months of courting and 15 years of friendship! We seriously cannot wait to watch their relationship unfold during the next season of ‘Counting On!’ Get all the exciting details of their engagement here.

Just months after Jinger Duggar, 23, wed Jeremy Vuolo, 29, in a beautiful November ceremony, her younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, is about to make the same commitment to her BF — and friend of 15 years — Austin Forsyth! The two got engaged on Mar. 2, according to Us Weekly, and we are SO thrilled for the happy couple! “We just got engaged!” Joy-Anna revealed to the publication. “I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing.”Aw!

And it seems like Austin is just as pumped to be saying “I do.” “I’m just overwhelmed with emotion,” he gushed. “I’m so excited to be engaged because that means the next step is marriage, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us!” How sweet is that?

Joy-Anna and Austin announced on November 15 that they had officially started courting, and to pop the question, Austin chose a spot in a wooded area that had significance to the two of them. “It’s a place that I’ve come many times to just get away and spend time with the Lord,” he said at that time about the special location. “I just knew that this was the place that I wanted to ask her.” We’re sure his big proposal was JUST as romantic if not more!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you so excited for Joy-Anna and Austin? Are you surprised Joy-Anna is the next Duggar kid to tie the knot?

