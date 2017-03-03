Courtesy of Duggar Facebook

Josh Duggar turns 29 today, March 3, and his family is celebrating on social media. The Duggars posted a family portrait of Josh, his wife, Anna and their four kids, which marks their first family photo since his 2015 cheating scandal. The family said they are ‘praying’ for his ‘whole heart’ in the emotional post. See it here!

Josh Duggar, must be feeling the love on his 29th birthday. The Duggars took to Facebook on March 3, to post his family’s first photo since he publicly confessed to cheating on his wife, Anna, 28, in August 2015. Josh looked happy in the family photo where he sat alongside Anna and their four children, Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 19 months.

The Duggars captioned the photo: “Happy birthday, Josh. We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children. We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family.”

The photo came as a bit of a shock since the Duggar family, especially Josh and Anna, have laid low since the scandals, that ultimately led to the cancellation [July 2015] of their hit show, 19 Kids and Counting, rocked their entire family.

After years of alleged accusations, in May 2015, Josh confessed to molesting five underage women as a teenager, two of which included his sisters Jessa [Duggar] Seewald, 24, and Jill [Duggar] Dillard, 25. Just a few months later [August 2015], Josh publicly confessed to being unfaithful to his wife, Anna, after an Ashley Madison [an online dating portal marketed towards married individuals] hack. Josh also admitted to have an addiction to pornography.

When Josh finally came clean about his issues and infidelity in August 2015, his statement, via the Duggar family website, read: “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this has became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.” It’s still difficult to read.

After his disturbing confession, Josh checked into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois, back in August 2015. He and his wife Anna have kept a low profile since he left rehab and returned to Arkansas in March 2016. While many reports have claimed that Anna has had it and is ready to leave Josh, she has remained by his side throughout the devastatingly difficult times.

