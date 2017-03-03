Joseline & Stevie J Cuddle In Bed In Intimate New Pics: Are They Seriously Back Together?

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, what do we have here? — Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J in bed together, that’s what this is! The reality star posted a sexy photo on March 3, cuddling with the father of her child, so are they back together or what?! You have to see the sultry snap, right here!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, continue to keep us guessing about the status of their tumultuous relationship with a sexy new pic! Joseline showed off six polaroids on March 3, of she and Stevie J in bed together and we’re thinking that these two may be back on!

In the photos, Joseline can be seen laying all over her on-again, off-again man. Stevie J was shirtless in the pics and the mother of their child — Bonnie Bella, 3 months — bared major cleavage in a bra and short shorts.

These sexy photos came after Joseline posted another PDA pic of she and Stevie on Instagram, Feb. 21. The snap showed the pair snuggled up and Joseline gave Stevie a kiss on the cheek while he smiled from ear-to-ear. So, these two seem to be doing a lot more than just co-parenting!

Since giving birth to Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016, Joseline has been showing off her incredible post-baby body. Just eight weeks after giving birth, Joseline showed off her flat tummy and amazing curves in revealing jumpsuits and barely-there bras [which you can see, above]. So it’s no wonder HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Joseline and Stevie’s sex life is hotter than ever right now! “Stevie can’t stop talking about how hot her body is,” our source said. “He’s been saying she looks even better now that she had the baby, he loves her curves.” Wow! And, their connection is so “strong” that we’ve even heard of some baby news…

Anyway, Joseline and Stevie J have come a long way since their 2016 blowouts. At the end of last year, the two were locked into a nasty split. From cheating accusations, to drug and alcohol claims, and even alleged court appearances for reported violence, the L&HH stars seem to have done a complete 180! Hopefully they’ve reconciled and are in a better place. We’ll have to see how their relationship plays out on season six of L&HHATL when it premieres on Vh1, March 6!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline and Stevie are seriously back together? Tell us below!

