How amazing is this? Jennifer Lopez helped her back-up dancers get engaged with a surprise proposal onstage during her show and the video is so cute!

What a night for Tera Perez! The dancer went to work on Feb. 27 in Las Vegas as a backup dancer for always busy Jennifer Lopez and left the concert engaged to her fellow dancer Lake Smits. Before the All I Have show ended, Lake emerged in a black suit and dropped to one knee to ask Tera to marry him. “I love these two! He’s danced with me for me for many years, Tera’s danced for me for so many years,” JLo told the crowd right after Tera put the ring on her finger. “Thank you for letting us have this moment. We love you so much!”

The couple looked beyond thrilled and Tera could not believe what happened. “Still on cloud 9!! The shock is slowly wearing off and it’s all hitting me more and more! What a magical night,” she wrote on her Instagram, “thank you everyone that helped capture and create this entire night (I was beyond clueless) forever grateful.” Lake and JLo planned the whole thing weeks before.

“I was beyond shocked and surprised! I had no idea Lake was even in Vegas, or at the show at all,” Tera told Entertainment Tonight after the excitement wore off a little. “He was hiding in the back of the theater watching the entire show alongside my parents, his mom and sister.” The couple are going to take in the moment before they start getting too deep into wedding planning for now. “We are hoping to plan a wedding sometime next year, in 2018, but with the engagement being so new, we are definitely happy enjoying this moment in love and taking it in!,” she said. Maybe Jennifer will even sing a song at the wedding? “As far as [Jen] performing at our wedding,” Tera told ET, “we would never expect that. She is family to us and we love her, and all that would matter is that she’s just there sharing our special day.”

