‘Teen Mom’ Star Javi Writing Scathing Tell-All About Ex Kailyn: ‘Heartlessly Hustled’

Yikes! ‘Teen Mom’ star Javi Marroquin is writing a tell-all book about his ex Kailyn Lowry and their failed marriage, recently sharing a peek at his first draft. Javi confirmed it will be called ‘Heartlessly Hustled,’ and that it’s officially underway!

Kailyn Lowry, 24, recently announced that she’s pregnant with a third child after splitting with her husband Javi Marroquin, 24. Now, her ex is apparently sharing his side of the story in the form of a tell-all book. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on March 1, sharing a pic of first draft titled Heartlessly Hustled. He confirmed his project is in the works, cryptically captioning the image, “It’s coming… just wait on it 📕📝.” Kailyn’s second memoir is called Hustle & Heart, so he’s doing the reverse. This comes after she filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, so the wounds are still fresh.

It's coming… just wait on it 📕📝 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Shortly after Kailyn revealed the shocking news on Feb. 23 in a lengthy blog post, Javi broke his silence. However, he made sure not to reveal much at that moment. “Lol, y’all aren’t getting anything from me!” he tweeted, with a “zip-lipped” emoji alongside the message “it will all play out.” He also made it clear that he only wants to focus on his son with Kailyn and prioritize on his career aspirations. “I’m focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that.”

Javi later shared a heartwarming photo of their son reading, “My son, Follow your dreams I’ll pick up the pieces for you Love, your daddy.” Kailyn revealed that she was expecting another man’s baby with an emotional confession. “I am pregnant,” she wrote. “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love.”

She explained, “Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.” Despite the tension between Kailyn and Javi, we hope they stay cordial!

