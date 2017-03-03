George W. Bush Dissing Donald Trump? ‘The Best Humor Is Making Fun Of Yourself’

Hail to the former Chief! President George W. Bush stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to promote his new book of portraits and showed off his incredible sense of humor. We’ve got the details on his subtle swipe at Donald Trump about how it’s so important to be able to laugh at yourself!

Hah! Former President George W. Bush showed off an incredible sense of humor that we never knew he had when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! March. 2. Not only did the 70-year-old make fun of his legendary verbal gaffs like “strategery” and “misunderestimated,” he joked about his VP Dick Cheney, 76, shooting a man in the face on a hunting trip! “What really irritated me about that was he shot the only trial lawyer for me in Texas. Every time he would come the room in a lot of people would yell ‘duck’.” HAH!

Unlike our laugh-free current president, George LOVED going to the White House Correspondents Dinner every year, as it gave him a great chance to mock himself. He noted how he had an awesome joke writer and said in a not so subtle swipe at Donald Trump said, “I love humor. The best humor is when you laugh at yourself,” to which Jimmy snapped back, “Tell that to the president.” Donald recently announced he wouldn’t be attending the annual dinner in April, something that is unheard of as Commander-In-Chief. He has absolutely no ability to laugh at himself or be the subject of jokes, so Dubya’s self-effacing humor at those events is even more appreciated now.

Number 43 only started painting five years ago after reading a book about Winston Churchill and how the legendary British Prime Minister used art as a creative outlet. He said, “If this guy can paint, I can paint” and found an art instructor in Dallas who he said clearly didn’t vote for him, joking “The art community wasn’t exactiy my base ofd support.” George certainly had an inner Rembrandt inside of him because he really has become so accomplished in such a short time. He began by painting his family pets and then moved on to people, and his portraits are really remarkable!

His efforts have culminated in a new book Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors in which he painted 98 veterans. He even had two of his sujects in the audience and when shown on camera side-by-side next to their portraits, George really did a masterful job! All of the proceeds from the book will go to the Bush Center for the veterans program so the sales will go right back to helping our men and women who served.

