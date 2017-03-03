Foxy Brown Slams Remy Ma In Diss Track ‘Breaks Over’ — Defending Nicki Minaj?

Another round begins! Foxy Brown teased a snippet of her new diss track ‘Breaks Over’ on March 3, where she slams ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Remy Ma. Foxy even raps over Jay Z’s classic ‘Takeover’ beat, so is she stepping in to defend Nicki Minaj?!

Foxy Brown, 38, shocked fans by sharing a minute-long snippet from her brutal Remy Ma, 36, diss track called “Breaks Over” on March 3. She raps over Jay Z‘s “Takeover” beat, and cryptically hurls a slew of insults at the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star. “I’ll kill this b*tch,” Foxy says, leading into her second verse. “The takeover, the fake’s over / Got a little shine, okay, thank Mona.” It seems like she’s talking about Mona Scott-Young, the producer of Remy’s VH1 reality television franchise. Foxy apparently even goes beneath the belt with her scathing rhymes.

Is it the 90's again? Hip Hop Battles back to back with Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj, and now Foxy Brown jumpin' in on this! 👏🤣😂💯#FemaleEmcee #Rap — Casey (@CaseyBMusic) March 3, 2017

Remy Ma used Ether. Foxy Brown used Takeover. Best option for Nicki at this point is to use Pac's Hit Em Up — John Wess (@imJohnWess) March 3, 2017

Foxy Brown be going hard for Nicki Minaj. You'd think Foxy Brown would've been featured on one of Nicki Minaj's albums by now. pic.twitter.com/1KYI0JYvkK — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 3, 2017

“I’m a motherf***in’ BK savage / You heard? Yeah, I heard about that b*tch miscarriage,” Foxy raps. “I heard your lil rhymes, ok? Brooklyn I’m on her/I’m on my ’96 sh#t, got the DNA of Hova,” she continues, paying homage to Jay Z. The rapper then says, “Nick my b*tch,” so is she implying that she’s on Nicki Minaj‘s team in the Remy feud?! Fans can barely keep up with this drama! Foxy even questions her rival’s tough persona by spitting a few lines reading, “When we was on the island, Rem was in PC shook / She was never tough, she was never wildin.'”

Nicki still has yet to respond to Remy’s savage diss track “shETHER,” which was inspired by Nas‘ 2001 diss track to Jay Z called “Ether.” Jay’s diss track in response was called “Takeover,” hence why Foxy chose the title “Breaks Over.” Meanwhile, Remy stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on March 3, and shed some light on her feud with Nicki. She claimed “[Nicki] started it.” Remy also boldly said, “She’s been doing this to a lot of females, but no one says anything.”

Even so, Nicki was having a blast in Paris on March 2, hours after Remy dropped her second track. The “Anaconda” rapper has been taking the high road thus far, but fans are wondering if she’s preparing to clap back. One offered a suggestion, writing, “Remy Ma used ‘Ether.’ Foxy Brown used ‘Takeover.’ Best option for Nicki at this point is to use Tupac‘s ‘Hit Em Up.'”

