European Parliament Votes To End Visa-Free Travel For American Citizens

Courtesy of The Independent

The European Parliament has voted to end visa-free travel for Americans within the European continent, according to a report on March 3. This motion would force American tourists visiting Europe to first obtain visas, prior to traveling.

The European Parliament has passed a resolution on March 3, calling for an end to American citizens’ visa-free travel to Europe, according to The New York Times. The passing of the non-binding resolution comes after the United States excluded five European Union countries from its no-visa policy: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania. US citizens can normally travel throughout all of the European countries with only a passport, but if the law passes, they will be required to obtain a visa prior to their travel.

The request reflects “hostility among some European politicians to the Trump administration,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Parliament’s vote reportedly came nearly two months into Donald Trump’s presidency. The legislature also publicly slammed Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“You’re talking about citizens from countries, like Poland, with a major diaspora” in the United States, Claude Moraes, the British lawmaker who leads the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs in the European Parliament, said in a telephone interview with the NYT on March 3. He continued passionately, “You’re really seeing frustration and anger, and without any timetable, this is becoming increasingly seen as second-class treatment.”

“At the moment, the U.S. just believes the commission is not going to act, but stick with the pragmatic argument that doing so would create damage that’s just too great,” Moraes added. “There’s no denying heightened concern about the current administration, but that’s more about uncertainty about who’s in charge and how the State Department is working.”

