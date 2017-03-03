Emma Watson’s ‘Gentle Warrior’ Hairstyle — Get Exact Romantic Updo For Prom

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Watson rocked a stunning, romantic updo at the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 2. Her hairstylist is breaking down the exact steps below!

Emma Watson looked stunning with cat eye makeup and a peachy pink lip at the film premiere.

Her hair was in a gorgeous updo to show off the modern and angular neckline of her outfit. Her hair was styled by one of our fave hairstylists Adir Abergel. He spoke about the textured updo: “The softness of the hair was meant to balance out the modernity of the outfit, and using my feather accessories complimented the edginess of the jumpsuit.”

He continued on Instagram, calling the look “gentle warrior” — “What a beautiful day I got to spend with the talented @emmawatson for her Beauty and the Beast premiere. Can’t wait to see this movie. I created this soft textured updo with help from my friends at @leonorgreylusa and added some edgy yet romantic details with the golden quill halo and and golden quill bobbis from my @adirxleletny collection for sale at [Lelet New York].”

Here are more details on how he created the look.

He started with volume — he achieved that volume by adding Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice on Emma’s roots through the midshaft of her hair. This created memory and a soft texture. He rough dried with a blow dryer. For shine and romance, he used a 3/4 inch curling iron, loosely on the ends of Emma’s hair.

Then he worked Leonor Greyl Baume Bois De Rose throughout the ends for separation and shine.

He braided small braids all over her hair, loosely, while keeping volume at the top of Emma’s head. He gathered her hair into a loose chignon, which was placed low on the head, and pinned.

To finish, he sprayed Leonor Greyl’s Voluforme styling spray for extra hold. He added his own line of accessories, Adir x Lelet NY gold quill halo, in her hair, as well as 7 gold quill bobbi pins on both sides.

HollywoodLifers, would you wear Emma Stone’s updo at Beauty and the Beast for prom or another special occasion?

