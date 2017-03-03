Emma Watson’s Pretty In Pink Outfit On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Emma Watson looked pretty in pink when she stopped by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on March 3rd. Emma opted to wear a cute peplum blouse with black skinny trousers and we love her look from head-to-toe! What did you guys think of Emma’s outfit?

Emma Watson, 26, was the very special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 3rd when she continued to promote her highly anticipated new film, Beauty and the Beast. We loved Emma’s classy and simple outfit — she looked gorgeous. Not only was Emma’s outfit amazing, she also had such a fun time with Ellen, talking to her about everything from how it was her dream role to play Belle in Beauty and the Beast and how important it was for Emma to depict the character as an empowered woman — how amazing is that? Even better, Emma reminisced about the outfit she wore to the first Harry Potter premiere in 2001.

Emma always looks so classy and elegant and she never needs to go overboard to look stunning. For the show, she opted to wear a pair of skin-tight black skinny leg trousers with a blush pink, short-sleeve peplum blouse. The silk blouse was cinched in at the waist with a black elastic band, while the front of the shirt featured a big, flowy bow.

She looked so cute in this entire outfit and she accessorized her look with a pair of pointy-toe black satin pumps, silver hoop earrings, a beachy wave blowout, and a fabulous baby pink lip! We love how natural and effortless Emma’s beauty routine is and it’s always less is more when it comes to her makeup!

What did you guys think of Emma’s outfit on ‘Ellen’ — did you love it as much as we did? Are you guys excited for Beauty and the Beast to hit theaters on March 17?!

