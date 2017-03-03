Drake Dating Model Fanny Neguesha? He Seductively Cuddles With Her In Steamy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

With Jennifer Lopez now out of the equation, it looks like Drake may be moving on with gorgeous European model Fanny Neguesha. He and Fanny, who many consider to be the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman,’ were pictured cuddling hard in a new Instagram pic. See it here!

Does Drake, 30, have a new honey in his life? The recently single rapper was pictured snuggling up to European model Fanny Neguesha, 26, recently, as pointed out by MediaTakeOut, and they look super comfortable with each other!

Obviously, Drake is known for dating beautiful women (hello, Jennifer Lopez!), but this lady is super gorgeous! Sources allegedly told the site that Drake is not only dating Fanny, but he’s in love with who many call the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman,” according to MTO. Interestingly, Fanny is reportedly dating West Ham footballer Cheikhou Kouyate, according to The Sun. So it’s not clear what’s going on between her and Drake.

Fanny posted the picture above on Instagram on March 2, and said, “Enjoying the party 📸 One dance was not enough!”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Drake’s rep for comment.

We must note, Fanny also starred in Drake’s 2016 short film “Please Forgive Me,” so they have a bit of history together.

Before cuddling with Drake and starring in his short-film, Fanny got engaged to Italian footballer Mario Balotelli in March 2013. Their relationship received a lot of attention by international magazines and tabloids, which only helped her become more popular. They split in September 2014 after a six-month engagement, but Fanny is still just as popular.

