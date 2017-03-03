Danny Masterson Accused Of Raping 3 Fellow Scientologists While Filming ’70s Show’

REX/Shutterstock

This is so shocking. Danny Masterson, one of the stars of ‘That ’70s Show’, is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault that allegedly occurred while the hit show was still on the air. Below, HollywoodLife.com has exclusive details about the complaints made against him by three women.

“The LAPD’s Rape and Homicide Division is currently investigating alleged sexual assaults involving the actor Danny Masterson,” a spokesperson from the LAPD tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, adding: “Three women have come forward making the complaints which reportedly happened during the early 2000s. ”

Tony Ortega at The Underground Bunker reported on March 3 that Danny is involved “in at least three alleged cases of rape or sodomy of women who were also Scientologists”, and the women apparently “claim they were pressured by the Church of Scientology not to contact police or go public with their accusations”. No charges have been filed against Danny.

A rep for Danny tells HollywoodLife.com: “We are aware of the accuser’s 16-year-old allegations. It was only after she was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians. When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand the accuser made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent. We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LADP interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since the accuser only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.”

HollywoodLifers, if you have any information regarding these alleged complaints, you can contact the LAPD’s Racer division at 877-527-3247.

