Corinne Olympios made a name for herself on the hit dating show ‘The Bachelor,’ and she got even more attention for claiming she has a ‘platinum vagine.’ Now, the reality star is finally revealing more about what that one-liner actually means!

Corinne Olympios, 24, knows a good thing when she sees it, even in herself! She’s one of the most iconic contestants to appear on The Bachelor, thanks to her bold personality and one-liners. Her comment on the show, “My heart is gold but my vagine is platinum,” may take the cake though! The reality star finally revealed what exactly she meant by that remark during an interview on March 2. “I don’t know! I have no idea what I was thinking,” Corinne said to Erin Lim when she visited E! News. “It kind of just came out, I don’t know what happened there.”

Even though some fans accused her of just acting out scripted lines, Corinne confirmed, “It’s all me, babe!” She also wanted to clear up some misconceptions, since many have painted her out to be the villain of Nick Viall‘s season. “I am not a villain. Villains are evil to people,” Corinne explained. “I never did anything personally to anyone or vicious to anyone. I was never vicious or spoke bad about anyone.” Nick finally sent her home on the Feb. 27 episode before the fantasy suites, but she still says that she has “no regrets” about appearing on the ABC dating series.

Now that her stint on the show is a wrap, Corinne made sure to also set the record straight about hooking up with Nick in his hotel room. She candidly explained, “It looked like I just went there to have sex and I didn’t. We had a very long conversation about what we would do with life and how we would do life together and what we would do If I had a one-on-one, things like that.”

Corinne concluded, “I was kind of upset that it didn’t look like that. So yeah, I just want to set the story straight, we barely even went there. We really most talked about one-on-ones and life.” Looking ahead, Raven Gates, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Rachel Lindsay are Nick’s final three, so fans are that much closer to having their answer. We can hardly wait to tune in!

