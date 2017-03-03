Charcoal Face Mask Gone Wrong — Watch Hilarious Beauty Video Fail

The internet is freaking out over this hilarious video of a charcoal face mask gone wrong and we cannot stop laughing — it’s equal parts terrifying and hilarious and you have to watch!

The entire internet is in a tizzy over a woman testing out a charcoal mask and the results are seriously hilarious. The video was posted by Youtuber, Tiff of Tee Cee Videos, and it’s literally called, ‘Tiff’s Charcoal Mask Fail,’ because Tiff puts it on and then has serious trouble taking it off — you have to watch.

The summary of the video is, “Tiff attempts to use a peel – off charcoal mask and hilarity ensues as she tries to remove it!,” so we thought to ourselves, ok this should be fine, she’s just using a face mask, we use them every night. Wrong. Tiff received the SHILLS Purifying Black Peel-off Charcoal Face Mask from Amazon via a Facebook ad.

The beginning of the video is just of Tiff sitting at a desk with her black face mask on and you think it’s going to just be a normal video tutorial at first. She starts to lose it when she can’t move her mouth then she admits she’s afraid and starts to peel off the tiniest bit and all hell breaks loose.

Tiff loses her mind trying to peel off the mask and turns bright red and starts screaming and cursing while her partner, sitting next to her, is out of breath from laughing so hard. Tiff is screaming as she tries to pull of the mask, saying things like, “it’s worse by the hairs.” Then, out of nowhere, her partner rips the mask off her face and Tiff screams on the top of her lungs and even says, “Is my cheek still there?”

We cannot stop laughing at this video, it is so hilarious! What did you guys think of the face mask fail?