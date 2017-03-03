Save Danielle: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Dad Starts GoFundMe To Money To Fight For Custody

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, say hello to Danielle Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz. The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl’s father started a GoFundMe to ‘save’ his 13-year-old daughter on March 2, because he claims that he’s been ‘alienated’ as a parent! Do we have a scandal on our hands? Get the details!

We were introduced to Danielle Bregoli, 13, aka “Cash Me Outside” girl, when she appeared on Dr. Phil as an “out of control” teen in Dec. 2016. Since then, we’ve seen video footage of fights, we’ve seen her using explicit language, and she’s reportedly dropped out of school. Now, Danielle’s father, Ira Peskowitz, is stepping in and taking action to “save” her. He started a GoFundMe account on March 2, that’s already raised over $1,000 in just one day.

On the GoFundMe page, Peskowitz claims that he’s estranged from Danielle due “parental alienation,” which he obviously seems to point the finger at her mother, Barbara, for. Read his full explanation for the fundraising page, below:

“I’m reaching out to the world, humbly, as a father that was estranged from my daughter, Danielle, as a result of parental alienation. I have always taken care of her financially but was denied the opportunity to truly be a present parent and influence her life. As a result, Danielle and her future have been compromised with the lack of the love and guidance a child needs to be able to flourish in this world. I’m asking for help with covering fees associated to legal expenses to get her the proper help she needs to be able to have a happy and healthy life in a stable home with a strong positive future.”

When Danielle appeared on Dr. Phil back in Dec. 2016, she became emotional when she spoke about her father, who she claimed had “another life.” Her father is a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy who lives with his wife of 13 years and their two children.

Peskowitz thinks his daughter’s recent behavior — which includes flashing gold grillz, sticking her middle finger to the camera in rap videos and more — is “appalling,” via the Palm Beach Post in a Feb. 10 interview. “That behavior is appalling. And it’s appalling that anyone can think it is acceptable behavior,” he told the site. “And Dr. Phil? Shame on him.” Yikes.

On the Dr Phil episode titled, “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime,” Danielle’s mother referred to her daughter as “the Antichrist.” However, Danielle’s father believes that she’s just “taken on this persona” that the show’s displayed. “I don’t think this is an evil girl here,” Peskowitz said. “I don’t think she is the Antichrist.” Well, that’s good.

Danielle’s mother and father don’t have a great relationship whatsoever, according to him and alleged court docs from the Palm Beach Post. They’ve reportedly been in and out of court since Danielle was born, and there’s even been alleged accusations of domestic violence between the two.

Peskowitz claims that Danielle’s mother has made it nearly impossible for him to visit his daughter throughout the years, although he’s reached out. “She is still young,” he said of his daughter. “Danielle needs to be allowed to be a normal, healthy 13-year-old girl. Danielle needs to get treatment, needs to get a good education, get involved in physical activity.”

As for his contact with the now famous teen? — He told the site that he does keep in touch with Danielle. However, it’s mostly by phone. Peskowitz unfortunately revealed that they have a tumultuous relationship.

“Danielle feels rejected by me,” he said. “That poor girl. I did not abandon her. I left her mother, but I did not abandon her,” Peskowitz revealed. “I know there is a little girl in there and I hope one day she can hug me and say, ‘I love you, daddy.’” This is incredibly sad.

