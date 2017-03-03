Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: How He’s Focusing On ‘What’s Really Important’ After Split

SplashNews

Sometimes the biggest curveballs can help provide clarity into what’s really important in life. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how Brad Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie has made him focus on what means the very most to him.

It’s been a rough ride for Brad Pitt, 53, ever since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016 and demanded full custody of their six kids. One bright spot is that he’s more determined than ever to give his children as normal an upbringing as he can. “Brad is focusing on whats really important after the split. He’s become even a better father if that was even possible. He adores those kids and showers them with love. It’s also incredible important to him that they live as normal of a life as possible,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s difficult being part of the most famous family in the world, but Brad has become incredibly good at escaping the public eye and giving the kids experiences to keep them grounded,” our insider continues. The star is such a rad dad that he had a skate park installed around the family’s Los Feliz home, in addition to a giant barn where the kids can play without the prying eyes of paparazzi. He finally has unsupervised visits with the children, so now he’s free to have as much fun as possible without any court ordered monitors around.

“In addition Brad is burying himself in work, reading tons of scripts and books looking for more incredible projects to develop and produce. He has an amazing eye at finding books that can translate to special films. He also looks amazing. He’s working out and feels great,” our source adds. Brad executive produced Moonlight, which just won the 2017 Best Picture at the Oscars and he won an Oscar for producing another Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave. He’s proved to be just as powerful a talent behind the cameras as he is in front of one.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad will eventually be given joint custody of his kids with Angelina?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.