Brad Pitt: Why He’s Ok With Never Falling In Love Again After Painful Angelina Jolie Split

Don’t cry for Brad Pitt now that he’s a single man, because the actor is okay with not finding love again after his painful split from Angelina Jolie. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s not looking for a new romance.

When Angelina Jolie, 41, served Brad Pitt with divorce papers back in Sept. 2016, she put one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous men back on the market. So is the heart throb ready to hit the dating scene?” He’s not looking for any romance right now as he has his hands full. When the time is right it will happen and if it doesn’t he is okay with that too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Brad spent five years married to Jennifer Aniston, 48, before leaving her for Angie, who he spent the next 11 years with. He’s been out of the dating circuit for nearly two decades and jumping back in at age 53 must seem pretty daunting.

“Brad is focusing on whats really important after the split. He’s become even a better father if that was even possible. He adores those kids and showers them with love. It’s also incredible important to him that they live as normal of a life as possible,” our insider adds. With his six children that he shares with Angie, that’s quite a handful to balance trying to find love. His custody battle is still ongoing and even though the former couple is no longer playing out all that ugliness in public anymore, his priority is getting an agreement where he gets equal time with his children.

Brad has been married to two of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, so it would be a daunting task for any woman to measure up to Jennifer or Angelina. Not only that, she would have to be okay with him dedicating so much of his time to his beloved kids. Who knows if the star will ever find true love again, it’s just good to know he’s okay with whichever way life takes him.

