Even though they’re dating, the competition comes first for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice.’ In a moment you didn’t see from this week’s episodes, Blake is more than a little peeved at Gwen for nabbing one of the contestants that he really wanted!

“I am literally having a euphoric feeling in my body right now,” Gwen said as she walked up to Blake. “Why? ‘Cause you beat me?” he asked. Gwen couldn’t help but smile and giggle over her win of the night.

“Well, I just can’t thank Adam and Alicia enough for their neutral input,” Blake said sarcastically. “The truth is, she should be on my team,” Gwen replied. This is what Blake had to say to that: “That is not the truth!”

Gwen wasn’t the only one giving Blake a hard time. In the clip, Adam Levine wouldn’t stop teasing Blake about his country accent and sayings. Adam is always so funny with Blake. Their bromance never gets old.

During the March 2 episode, the couple’s competitiveness was taken to a whole new level. Gwen vied for country singer Ashley Levin, 23, to join her team and even mentioned she had a country song with Blake. “Quit dropping my name,” he joked. Ashley ended up choosing Blake, much to Gwen’s dismay. It’s certainly going to be an interesting season with Blake and Gwen on The Voice!

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

