Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice’: I’m Over The Trump ‘Baggage’

If ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ returns to NBC, it will be without the governor. Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed in a statement on March 3 that he would not be going forward as the host of the show — and it sounds like it’s because of Donald Trump.

Even if asked, Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be taking on the board room for another season, although the 69-year-old former governor really enjoyed it. And no, it’s not because of the dropped ratings.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone – from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department – was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage,” he revealed in a statement on Friday.

He explained to Empire magazine that the baggage was of course its association with President Donald Trump, which was also the cause of the dip in ratings this season. While NBC had fired Trump as the host, he remained an executive producer of the show, which was a huge turn off to viewers.

“It’s not about the show, because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show, but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name — I’m outta there!,'” he told the mag. “NBC did everything they could to promote the show and Mark Burnett did a fantastic job. No one really knew that this was going to happen and I think that everyone was caught off guard.”

He explained that people weren’t going to continue to watch when Trump was still receiving money from it so “half the people [started] boycotting it.”

“With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show,” he said. “It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

Of course when the ratings did drop, Trump took time during the National Prayer to pray for the show — something fans and Arnold immediately attacked him for, saying he should probably be focusing on real world issues.

