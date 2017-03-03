‘Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Marries Fiance Kevin Manno In Beach Wedding

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Ali Fedotowksy is a bachelorette no more! The adorable blonde tied the knot with her fiance Kevin Manno in a beachside wedding Mar. 3, and we’ve got all the details!

Aww! One of our favorite Bachelorettes of all time is now officially off the market. Ali Fedotowsky, 32, has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend turned fiance Kevin Manno, 33. “Throughout my life, I’ve always imagined what my wedding day would be like. Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up. Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno,” the entertainment reporter turned lifestyle blogger told US Weekly.

The couple had been planning a beachside ceremony in Mexico in early 2016, but she became pregnant with their daughter Molly and they decided to hold off on getting married after she was born in July of that year. Ali gave an incredibly subtle hint something was up on her Instagram the day before the ceremony Mar. 2, posting a pic in a cute casual outfit with a big smile and captioned it, “Couldn’t be happier today! Life is good 😁❤.” Now we know why she was in such great spirits!

The couple wed in a sunny outdoor ceremony Mar. 3 at LA’s exclusive Terranea Resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with Molly serving as a pint-sized flower girl being pulled in a wagon. According to Us, Ali shined in a strapless, lace Alvina Valenta gown for the ceremony, and she didn’t go with “Here Comes The Bride,” opting for a special version of the couple’s favorite song, “Ho Hey” by the Lumineers as she walked down the aisle on her dad’s arm.

We first got to know Ali when she competed for pilot Jake Pavelka‘s love on The Bachelor in 2010, but she was forced to choose between staying on the show or getting fired from her job at Facebook. She tearfully chose her career over making it into Jake’s final four, but was such a fan favorite that she was brought back as season six’s Bachelorette. She eventually found love with Roberto Martinez and became engaged before our eyes, but they broke up the following year. Ali has been with L.A. radio host Kevin since 2013, so congrats on finally tying the knot you two!

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to Ali and Kevin in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.