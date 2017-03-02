REX/Shutterstock

Boyfriend goals! Zayn Malik proudly sat in the front row of the Balmain show for Paris Fashion Week on March 2 — and couldn’t take his eyes off Gigi Hadid as she strutted down the runway!

Gigi Hadid, 21, looked amazing while walking in the Balmain fashion show in Paris on March 2, and she had her biggest supporter watching right from the front row. The supermodel rocked a wild fringe dress, cornrows, and dramatic dark eye makeup on the runway, then changed into an insane leather and sheer ensemble, and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, was looking on the whole time. Awww, you guys!

While Gigi has been jetting across Europe for various fashion weeks recently, Zayn finally showed up and joined her in Paris, and they’ve been practically inseparable since his arrival. From wearing matching Tommy Hilfiger ensembles, to holding hands on sweet date nights, these two have clearly proven their relationship is going strong after a year and a half.

Even when they’re not together, though, the lovebirds make sure to let the world know how much they care about one another. For instance, on Valentine’s Day, although they were apart, Gigi uploaded a sweet Instagram pic cozying up to her man. She also rocked a t-shirt with his face and name on it to keep him close!

Back in February, the 21-year-old admitted that she and Zayn connected “really quickly” after they first met in 2015. Their chemistry was immediately evident just weeks after they were first photographed together, too — she starred in his “Pillowtalk” video and they packed on the PDA like crazy! Ever since, they’ve literally been the definition of “relationship goals,” and we can’t wait to see more cuteness from them in the future!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zayn supporting Gigi at the Balmain show? Do you think their relationship will last?

