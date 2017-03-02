Zara Slammed For Featuring Skinny Models In New ‘Love Your Curves’ Campaign

Image Courtesy of Zara

Fashion retailer Zara is sparking outrage for advertising a body-positive ‘love your curves’ campaign, which only features skinny models. Now, people are slamming the brand via social media for not putting more voluptuous women in their advert.

A Zara advert is under fire for featuring slender models alongside the slogan “love your curves.” Several were outraged since they feel it sends an unhealthy message to young women and girls, that this is how your supposed to look. Some even told the brand to include several different body types in their campaign, as advertised. One annoyed person wrote, “You got to be kidding me with this bs, Zara haha these girls look good being skinny but there are thousands of beautiful curvy girls too.” Another angrily added, “ZARA DO YOU KNOW WHAT CURVES ARE.”

@ZARA I'd have a word with your advertising department…..curves?…..where?… pic.twitter.com/Ela4HiUsdO — Millie Faulkner (@MillieatLRC) February 15, 2017

You got to be kidding me with this bs, Zara haha these girls look good being skinny but there are thousands of beautiful curvy girls too. pic.twitter.com/OzYjxhaemY — Romy Hugens (@RomyHugens) March 1, 2017

ZARA DO YOU KNOW WHAT CURVES ARE pic.twitter.com/NjJaPnCNx2 — MattMo (@mattmodeterding) February 28, 2017

You have got to be shitting me, Zara. pic.twitter.com/tiOsJv5AVy — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017

Can i just say, this is nothing to with the models. It's the marketeers that have distorted their image & fucked up. — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017

When Zara jeans have the slogan "love your curves" but they still don't fit over my butt 🤔 — Sandy (@telecorpus) February 19, 2017

The advertisement shows two petite models, wearing blue skinny jeans and matching t-shirts with the inspiring slogan “love your curves” alongside a heart. After seeing it in stores, many noted that even though the message aims to be positive, the brand should have featured what they advertised — curvy women. Others defended the fashion retailer’s choice, noting how even skinny women should love their unique curves, since everyone is beautiful in their own way.

Irish radio personality Muireann O’Connell recently noticed the ad in a Dublin store, prompting her to take to Twitter. “You have got to be sh*tting me, Zara,” Muireann wrote, garnering thousands of likes and re-tweets. She added, “Can i just say, this is nothing to with the models. It’s the marketeers that have distorted their image & f*cked up.”

The radio star addressed how she wasn’t trying to body-shame the models, only trying to draw attention to the bigger issue. “It’s nothing against their body frames at all or how they look, they look like beautiful, beautiful women,” she told CNN. “It’s the marketing campaign behind it.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Zara advert? Leave your thoughts below!