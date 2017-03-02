Alec Baldwin ‘Lobbying’ For Trump’s Role At White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

Could it be Donald Trump will actually be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after famously turning down the invitation on Twitter? Well, he might if he comes in the form of Alec Baldwin — who gives an epic impression of the president on ‘SNL’!

If there is anyone who knows how to slam President Donald Trump, 70, it’s Alec Baldwin, 58. After all, the actor has been impersonating the commander-in-chief regularly on Saturday Night Live since before he was even elected — much to the delight of viewers who oppose Trump. So, when Alec showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 1 — the day after Trump gave his first speech to the Joint Session of Congress — fans knew he was going to lay into the president, and of course, Alec didn’t disappoint, revealing he may actually want to play the part of the president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, seeing as Trump has bailed on the event.

“I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” Alec told host Jimmy Kimmel when he asked if the actor wanted the role. Alec said he’s aware other people are angling to get the coveted part, and there’s a lot of “Trump competition.” “You own it,” Jimmy said, shooting down anyone else who may try to get in Alec’s way. “It should be whoever the president hates seeing do it the most. And that’s undoubtedly you.”

Alec also went on to explain how he gets into character to play Trump on SNL. “You gotta try to think of who he is, and I’ve said this countless times, to me Trump is someone who is always searching for a strong, better word and he never finds it,” Alec said, to a roar of laughter from the audience.

On Feb. 28, Trump was dissed during his address to the Joint Session of Congress, when Democratic senators and representatives actually gave the president a LITERAL thumbs down for bashing President Barack Obama‘s Affordable Care Act. We can’t wait to see how Alec and the Saturday Night Live cast will mock Trump’s speech on the upcoming episode of the hit sketch show!

