Valerie Jarrett: 5 Things To Know About Advisor Reportedly Moving In With The Obamas

REX/Shutterstock

Valerie Jarrett, who served as former President Obama’s Senior Advisor, has allegedly moved into his home in Washington, D.C. so they can work to ‘oust Donald Trump from the presidency’, according to a shocking March 1 report. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Here are five things to know about Valerie Jarrett.

1. She served as the Senior Advisor to the President of the United States and Assistant to the President for Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration.

A Chicago lawyer and businesswoman, Valerie is considered to be one of Barack Obama‘s closest confidantes and his longest serving advisor. About three dozen people worked under her while Obama was in office.

2. Controversy surrounded her position in the White House.

Some critics objected to Valerie taking on the major role because she was also a friend of the Obama family. Valerie met the Obamas in 1991, and Valerie gave Michelle a job in the mayor’s office. The two women also transitioned to the Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development together.

3. She was on The Good Wife once.

Valerie cameo’d as herself on the CBS drama with Donna Brazile, vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

4. She has reportedly moved in with the Obama family at their new home in the Kalorama area of Washington, D.C.

“There was never any doubt that Valerie would have a suite of rooms in the house that the Obama’s are renting,” a source tells Daily Mail. “Obama trusts her judgment more than any other person on the planet, as does Michelle. Obama doesn’t make a decision without her.”

5. Valerie moved in because she is allegedly working with Obama to lead the opposition against Trump.

Barack Obama is allegedly working with Valerie to “oust” President Donald Trump, according to Daily Mail. “No longer the most powerful man in the world, he was just observing Trump and not liking what he saw,” a source tells the site dramatically. “He was weary and burned out after eight years in office. But Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy. And, as usual, he bowed to Valerie’s political wisdom and advice.” Okayy.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this report?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.