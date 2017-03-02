Tyrese Gibson’s Wife Finally Identified: Everything We Know About Samantha Lee

Courtesy of Tyrese Gibson/Instagram

Say hello to the new Mrs. Tyrese Gibson, Samantha Lee! The ‘Furious 7’ star revealed he got married on Valentine’s Day, and everyone’s dying to know more about his bride. Samantha is a very accomplished woman, so it’s no wonder Tyrese fell head over heels for her!

1. She fights hard for what she believes in.

Samantha Lee fights sex and human trafficking and campaigns for inmate counseling, according to TMZ. She’s a New Jersey native but got her Master’s degree in social work at the University of Georgia. She also handles cases for Division of Family and Children Services in Georgia and makes a six-figure salary.

2. Tyrese and Samantha met in the most romantic way!

Samantha and Tyrese reportedly met after he posted an open letter in 2015 to his “wife of the future.” They fell in love after meeting through mutual friends.

3. They were first photographed together a few months ago.

Tyrese, who split from his first wife Norma Mitchell in 2009, was first spotted with Samantha at the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayors Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Dec. 17, 2016.

4. Samantha looked absolutely stunning on her wedding day.

Samantha is clearly a fashionista! She wore a gorgeous pink satin gown to her wedding to Tyrese, as well as a beautiful diamond headpiece and diamond earrings. Samantha and Tyrese looked so happy to be tying the knot!

5. Tyrese has yet to publicly reveal her name.

Tyrese posted a heartfelt montage from his and Samantha’s Valentine’s Day wedding on Instagram on March 1, but has since deleted the post. In addition to photos from the wedding, he shared a video of the couple walking on the beach at sunset. He wrote that Samantha was his “black queen” and haters decided to come after him for it. It appears that may be why he decided to delete the post. He posted this message after deleting his wedding post, “Someone look around and find me a f**k to give….. I’ll wait.”

