Lady Gaga Was Coachella’s Fifth Choice To Replace Beyonce: Find Out Who They Asked 1st

Were you totally jazzed about the fact that Lady Gaga was the one chosen to replace Beyonce at Coachella after the Queen had to drop out because of her pregnancy? Uh, ya, so were we! What a great second choice, right? Well, apparently Gaga was much further down the list for Coachella!

Fans were devastated when a very pregnant Beyonce, 35, had to cancel her upcoming performance at Coachella on doctor’s orders. But, after mourning that loss, fans seemed to perk right back up when they found out who would be replacing her — none other than Lady Gaga, 30! Though Mother Monster followers were clearly psyched about this turn of events, apparently Gaga was not actually the next best thing to Beyonce — at least in the festival’s eyes.

The “Bad Romance” singer, who recently rocked Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, was — wait for it — the FIFTH person Coachella asked to replace Bey!!! Say, what? Can you even believe that? Well, apparently Coachella felt that four other acts would be a better fit, including Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and the rock band Nine Inch Nails.

So, who was in charge of this decision? Because the response to Gaga’s Feb. 28 announcement that she would be performing at Coachella in place of Bey (who needs to be taking it easy these days to keep her little twins healthy) was overwhelmingly positive. Listen up, Coachella. People. Love. Gaga. Now don’t you forget it, cause she has a world tour to promote and she doesn’t need you raining on her parade.

Gaga will be headlining the three day music festival along with Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

